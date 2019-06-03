How to create emergency preparedness kits for pets

In this March 15, 2019, photo Dr. Lindsey Bullen pets Benko, a golden retriever with weight issues, during a visit at the Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Cary, N.C. Bullen says she gets several questions a day from clients interested in fresh and homemade pet food. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Plan ahead for your furry friend during National Pet Preparedness Month.

The Michigan State Police is encouraging residents to create an emergency preparedeness kit for their pets to make sure the entire family is ready during and emergency or disaster.

“Remember, if it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets, so it’s important to include your pets in your readiness plan,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD.

Create a pet preparedness kit that includes pet food, water, bowls, a pet carrier, leash, collar, photo of your pet, immunization and veterinary records as well as any pet medications, toys and sanitation bags. Also remember to create a contact list of pet-friendly hotels and veterinarians as well as out-of-town friends and family.

“Planning ahead for all members of your household is key,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “For many Michiganders, pets are a part of their family, and including them in the household emergency plan helps protect them in the event of a disaster. Your furry, feathered, finned and scaled family members are depending on you.”