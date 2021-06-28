How to help the blood shortage affecting the nation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to a nationwide blood shortage, the American Red Cross has issued an announcement urging those with all blood types to donate so that hospital shelves have adequate resources through the Fourth of July and beyond.

Due to an abnormally high number of traumas, emergency room visits, overdoses and transplants, the American Red Cross is working constantly to provide blood products to hospitals. The blood shortage has created an large issue, forcing hospitals to slow elective surgeries until the blood supply is stable.

After more than a year of limited interactions and travel, this summer has been exceptionally challenging in terms of blood and platelet donations.

If you or someone you know is interested in giving blood, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Blood Cross website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS.