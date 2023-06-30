LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fireworks displays are happening all over mid-Michigan this week–and it may be a hard week for our furry friends.

July 5 is the biggest day for reports of lost pets, according to PawBoost.

Fireworks displays can trigger fight or flight response for our pets, making this an unsafe week for animals.

Many users of the Nextdoor app share tips and tricks on how to keep your furry friends safe throughout these holiday celebrations.

Jose Soares, co-owner of Woof Pack, a dog training and boarding business based in Miami, says that if you act normal during firework displays, it may calm down your dog.

“Do your best for your pet as their parent or guide, by being assertive and confident, to communicate there’s no threat for the dog. Fireworks can be overwhelming for some pets, but the human behind the dog needs to treat the situation as is: just a loud noise. No need to freak out or panic because of your dog’s reaction. Act normal and show them that all is good and under control–even if you need to fake it till you make it!” Soares said.

If your pet is inclined to flee during this week’s coming activities, make sure they are wearing a collar, are microchipped or have a tracking system.