This week on Mondays for Moms we’re joined by Becky Bolt. She is the director of quality and education at Highfields and the mindfulness and meditation coordinator.

Last week we talked to Becky about warning signs that moms can keep an eye on for their particularly teenage children, with respect to maybe a mental health issues. Tonight we want to talk about more delinquent behavior and how to identify if there’s a substance abuse problem with the teen.