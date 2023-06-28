GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As fireworks light up the sky, the Fourth of July can be a lot of fun for families, but the holiday can be traumatic for pets.

The Fourth of July accounts for more runaway pets than any other time of the year.

To help, owners can take some extra precautions to keep their pets’ anxiety levels down.

The Kent County Animal Shelter recommends that owners keep their pets indoors during fireworks, walk their dogs during daylight hours to avoid fireworks, ensure that pets have a comfortable place to hide and muffle the sounds of fireworks by closing windows and doors. Owners might consider staying inside with their pets and even talking to a veterinarian about medications to calm their pets’ anxiety.

All pets should have ID tags or chips with up-to-date information in case they get lost, KCAS said. Owners can also register for Petco Lost Love, which uses facial recognition software to show owners lost animals that look like their pets.

If anyone does lose their pet, KCAS recommends posting to local Facebook groups and hanging flyers.

Fireworks are legal in Kent County between July 3 and July 5, but each city or township may have its own restrictions.

Anyone with concerns about a loose animal can call the Kent County Sheriff’s Animal Control at 616.632.7310.