EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It is super convenient to have packages shipped right to your doorstep, but for some residents in East Lansing, delivery is turning into a nightmare.

Residents in the Glencairn neighborhood were on high alert after packages that they were looking forward to disappeared.

“We can’t order something to be delivered to our house, because it’s going to disappear off our front porch,” Brian McWilliams said.

He was waiting for boxes of healthy cereal to arrive in the mail last month, but he never received them. Then he saw a video that his neighbor posted on Nextdoor, a website used to connect neighbors.

“We have a suspicion that it’s the same person driving up and down the streets,” McWilliams said.

The video showed a woman in a white van that had a missing hubcap. She approached the porch and stole a package.

McWilliam’s neighbor, Antonio Mastromonaco said that he has 6 different cameras installed at his house, but that none of them captured the van’s license plate.

“There’s not much the police can do to hunt somebody down just from an image, unless someone calls it in,” Mastromonaco said.

Inside of his package was a specific part to a tub, which Mastromonaco said is useless to the thief.

“I get it if you pick up a package and it’s an iPad, but you pick up this pipe, they’re probably thinking what in the world am I going to do with this,” he said.

The East Lansing Police Department said that these cases can be difficult if the person cannot be identified.

“If that person isn’t from around here, or if they haven’t been in trouble before, we might not know who that person is,” Captain Chad Pride said.

So what can you do to keep your packages safe?

McWilliams decided to use a plastic bin for delivery workers to place his packages in. That way when people are driving down the street, it is hard to tell if there is a package inside of it or not.

Mastromonaco said he is going to try other services that delivery companies offer, like Amazon’s Key app.

“It will allow the Amazon driver to open my front door or open my garage door to put the package inside for me,” he said.

Captain Pride said the best method to keep your packages safe is to have them delivered to a friend, family member or even work, if you know that you won’t be home.

If you have any information about the person on the security footage, please contact the East Lansing Police Department at: (517) 351-4220.