How to legally stream The Big Game
(WLNS) - Not everyone can be in front of a television screen for Super Bowl LIII.
But there is a way you can legally stream the game.
CBS is the host network for the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on WLNS-TV 6.
If you can't join us, you can catch the CBS stream here.
