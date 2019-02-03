News

How to legally stream The Big Game

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 05:39 PM EST

(WLNS) - Not everyone can be in front of a television screen for Super Bowl LIII.

But there is a way you can legally stream the game.

CBS is the host network for the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on WLNS-TV 6.

If you can't join us, you can catch the CBS stream here.

 

