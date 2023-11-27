LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Yarrr, it’s the holidays. East Lansing Police Department is sending out a warning about “porch pirates” as the online holiday shopping season commences.
“It’s Cyber Monday, folks, and that means in the next week or so there will be an influx of packages arriving at your door,” ELPD said in a social media post Monday. “Unfortunately, that also means there will be an influx of ‘Porch Pirates’ out looking for ‘free’ items.”
ELPD offers the following tips to protect yourself from ‘porch pirates’ wanting to help themselves from your front porch.
- Schedule delivery for a time you will be home, or request a signature be required for delivery.
- If that isn’t an option, see if the package can be delivered to a neighbor or at the post office.
- If you have security cameras, make instructions for packages to be left in front of them.