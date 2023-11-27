LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Yarrr, it’s the holidays. East Lansing Police Department is sending out a warning about “porch pirates” as the online holiday shopping season commences.

“It’s Cyber Monday, folks, and that means in the next week or so there will be an influx of packages arriving at your door,” ELPD said in a social media post Monday. “Unfortunately, that also means there will be an influx of ‘Porch Pirates’ out looking for ‘free’ items.”

ELPD offers tips on protecting yourself from ‘porch pirates.’ (ELPD)

ELPD offers the following tips to protect yourself from ‘porch pirates’ wanting to help themselves from your front porch.