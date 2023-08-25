LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have damage to your home or business, you are encouraged to take a moment to submit a report in the state GIS system.

This allows them to graphically plot out the damage and support any requests for assistance.

Two fatalities occurred in Ingham County – one along I96 and one in Lansing. Additional injuries occurred in cars and trucks on the expressway.

Ingham County residents can report damage here.

Eaton County residents are also encouraged to report damage and can do so here.