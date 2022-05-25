LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, parents across the country are struggling for the right words to talk with their children about school shootings.

Some are comfortable talking about the events openly, but others aren’t sure where to begin.

The reality for many parents today is, should you talk to your children about yesterday’s tragedy? And if so, what do you say?

Psychologist Dr. Amy Nasamaran says having a conversation around yesterday’s tragedy is vital. “I usually encourage parents to be the one to initiate.”

“Checking in with their kids in terms of what have they heard and know so far and then letting their questions guide the rest of the conversation.”

When talking with your kids, Dr. Nasamaran says you don’t have to tell them everything, and you don’t have to have all the answers.

“Initiating the conversation and creating a space where kids can feel comfortable asking questions or kids can feel comfortable sharing their feelings. I think that’s more important than having all the answers.

“Tell the truth, be concrete. You don’t have to overshare.”

Dr. Nasamaran also says that not having a conversation with your kids could send the wrong message.