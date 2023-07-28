LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For kids, summertime often means sleeping in. But with the first day of school not too far off, sleep schedules are going to need an adjustment.

That can be a struggle for kids and parents.

Dr. Brian Chen of the Cleveland Clinic has some advice.

“It’s important to start that transition early, so there’s not a big jump for whenever you get back to going to school, and there’s not going to be that whiplash where you’re kind of real tired, maybe for the first few weeks of school,” Chen said.

Chen, who is a sleep specialist, said that if wake-up times are very different from school start times, the transitional period is important.

Kids who don’t get enough sleep can have difficulty concentrating in class and in sports.

“Tips for transitioning include just a tip for people to get a good night’s sleep, so that can include not drinking too much caffeine or sugary drinks during the day, or not having a meal too late at night,” said Chen. “Same goes for exercise; try to do it during the day and not too late at night.”

And if changing that sleep schedule is proving to be too difficult–if there are other problems or concerns–be sure to talk to your kid’s pediatrician.