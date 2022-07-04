LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s fireworks season, and when lighting off some recreational explosives, it’s important to know the risks involved.

Experts say that firework related injuries have gone up by 25% in recent years.

Brad Uren is a professor of emergency medicine. He says he’s seen all types of injuries ranging from simple burns and some even resulting in death.

“I’ve seen people lose eyes. I’ve even seen fatalities related especially again to those larger mortar style fireworks so the range of injuries is quite broad, and all the more reason to be very, very careful around fireworks,” said Uren.

Uren says one way to prevent injuries is to buy your fireworks from licensed suppliers. If the firework looks off to you or you cant read the instructions, just don’t use it.

Another tip is keeping your fireworks a safe distance from spectators and other fireworks to prevent secondary explosion, And waiting to check on fireworks that don’t go off might be your best bet because they could go off at any second.

“Let that sit for at least half an hour. And then you should have a bucket of water or a garden hose with you that you can saturate, soak that firework completely to ensure that any sparks any embers are extinguished,” Uren said.

Wherever you decide to light your fireworks, be sure to check if your county is under a burn ban.

Remember these tips to keep your family and friends safe and enjoy the holiday because it only comes once a year.