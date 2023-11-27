LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You might have done away with your old VHS player, so if you’re fretting over how to make your at-home season premiere of the 1964 animated “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” here’s the short answer — tune into WLNS-TV Monday night at 8.

The animated musical rendition of the misfit reindeer’s road to joining Santa’s crew kicks off the Christmas season Monday on CBS.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

The movie, which turns 60 years old next year, stars Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman, Billie Mae Richards as Rudolph, Paul Soles as Hermey the misfit elf, and Larry D. Mann as Yukon Cornelius.

Ronald D. Lankford, Jr. described “Rudolph” as “the fantasy story made to order for American children: each child has the need to express and receive approval for his or her individuality and/or special qualities.”

Have the popcorn and glowing red noses ready, warm up your voice to sing the holiday classics like “Jingle Jingle Jingle,” “We’re a Couple of Misfits” and “Silver and Gold,” and tune in to WLNS-TV Monday night at 8.