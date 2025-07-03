LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With less than 24 hours before the July 4th deadline, President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passed the U.S. House of Representatives. This is the final stage before the bill goes to the President’s desk to be signed.

Experts say that this bill will affect Michiganders in a variety of ways. Haley Stevens is a congresswoman for Michigan’s 11th district, and she says that this will change how funding looks.

“This is going to change how we fund things and meet federal matching like Medicaid. We’ve got 700,000 Michiganders over a series of years who might lose access to their Medicaid,” said Stevens.

MSU Assistant Professor of Political Science Jon Kuk says Michigan’s economy and residents who rely on social safety nets will be impacted.

“The bill is really complicated. So, a lot of the programs or program cuts are impacted at different times,” said Kuk. “I believe the sad reality is a lot of people will learn about these changes closer to the election, because that’s when Democratic lawmakers or Democratic candidates are going to start bombarding airwaves about these changes.”

Kuk says the three main areas of focus for Michigan effects would be the electric vehicle tax credit suspension, which could hurt the auto industry, Medicaid cuts, and SNAP cuts.

“It’s expected for the Medicaid cuts that there will be about 3% increase in uninsured population in Michigan, which is not a lot compared to the nation like nation. There are some states that are going to be hit harder than others,” said Kuk.

The effects of this new bill could be seen right away, according to Stevens.

“We’re certainly in the ACA subsidies within this year, and we’re going to see changes in our manufacturing economy and food assistance right away. We’ll see some of the broader Medicaid cuts play out over a multitude of years.”