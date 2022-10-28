

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has many thoughts on the final debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon.

In this segment of the Capital Rundown, he shares his expert opinion on the latest match-up between candidates ahead of election day.

According to Skubick, Dixon was on the offensive. On whether the debate will impact the election? Skubick says “maybe.”

“Here’s the harsh reality of debates. If you go into this beat liking Gretchen, you obviously came out like in Gretchen Whitmer. Ditto for Tudor Dixon. So that leaves the undefined, undecided mass in the middle, which is really not a mass at all,” said Skubick. “It’s about three to six percent of the people who have been on the fence”

To see Skubick’s full breakdown, check out the video player above.