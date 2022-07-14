GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many states, including Michigan, have increased efforts to preserve butterfly habitats as part of an expanding push to save the monarch butterfly.

Dr. Karen Oberhauser, a professor of entomology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison said loss of habitat, particularly milkweed, has led to a 90% decline in the monarch population.

Experts say people can help monarchs by avoiding pesticides, creating monarch habitats in their yards and planting butterfly-friendly gardens. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has more information on its website.