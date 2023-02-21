FILE – A photo of Fulton Street east of Beltline Avenue on Feb. 2, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Freezing rain is headed to mid-Michigan, and everyone should be prepared.

6 News is here for you with some tips and tricks on how to keep you and your family safe during the storm.

First, you should create an emergency preparedness kit. That kit should have:

Three gallons of water per person in your household.

Three-day supply of non-perishable food per person.

Prescription medications.

Battery and/or hand-powered radio.

Flashlight and batteries.

First aid kit.

Whistle to signal for help.

Pet food and supplies.

Clothing and footwear for each person.

Warm bedding.

Necessary family documents like birth certificates.

During the storm, you should stay indoors. Close doors to unused rooms to retain heat.

Dress in layers, use blankets to stay warm. Keep your pets close and indoors.

Do NOT use a generator or grill indoors. Do NOT heat your home with an oven or stove.

Try to avoid driving if necessary.

When driving, it can take ten times longer to stop your car. Put your turn signal on sooner than usual, watch for black ice and avoid distractions.

Lastly, stay up to date on local weather conditions. You can do that by checking out the Stormtracker 6 page.