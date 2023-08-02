HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — Runners and walkers will be covering 5-10 kilometers on Saturday to honor children from the community who have passed away too soon.

“This event aims to celebrate their lives and be a place for their families to come and remember them,” said Stephen Ward-Brown, marketing coordinator for his family’s charity, Julianna’s Wishes.

The sixth annual Miles for Smiles 5k/10k event is from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at Howell High School.

The event is to benefit Julianna’s Wishes, a family-run foundation, “to provide support to community organizations, school and community sports teams and individuals who may be in need,” according to the foundation’s website.

Ward-Brown and his parents started the foundation more than five years ago, after his sister Julianna died in a car accident one night on her way to hockey practice.

“She was a bright light who cared about others, so we use this charity to help our community in ways that keep her memory alive,” Ward-Brown said.

Julianna Ward-Brown was a junior at Howell High School when she died in February 2018.

So far, the foundation has given out more than 50 scholarships to Howell High School seniors, constructed a “Celebration of Life” garden at the Howell Library, donated to a youth program and an animal shelter and funded a new girls’ high school hockey team, said Ward-Brown.

Julianna’s Wishes is making three scholarships available to Howell School’s 2023 graduating seniors.

The 5k/10k event is also open to those with wheelchairs and strollers, according to organizers.

Registration is open here.