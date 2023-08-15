LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police arrested a man from Howell on charges he was possessing sexually explicit material involving minors and using a computer to commit a crime.

Members of the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit started investigating the household after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When law enforcement arrived at the home of Thomas Flanders, 39, they sized digital evidence and arrested him for possession of child pornography.

Authorities charged Flanders three times for each crime, If found guilty on all counts, he could face up to 120 years in prison.

If you would like to share a tip regarding possible child exploitation you can reach out to the CyberTipline.

The Michigan State Police also offers a list of resources available to help children and their family members be safe when they are online, you can find the list here.