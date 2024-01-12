LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the cold weather finally approaches this January, folks in downtown Howell may find several hand-knitted winter scarves tied around poles, trees and street signs –and it’s no coincidence.

A new “Knitting Ministry” from St. John Catholic Church in Howell has knitted around 80 warm winter scarves and, with permission from the City Council, has tied them up in the area of Grand River and Michigan avenues downtown, 6 News media partner WHMI reported Friday

Attached to the scarves-about-town are small baggies with a note saying, “I’m not lost, If you need a scarf, take me, keep me. Made with love by the St. John Knitting Ministry,” according to WHMI.

Knitted scarves in downtown Howell are donated and up for grabs. (Photo/WHMI)

The ministry put up about 60 scarves after dark on Wednesday night, tying them around light posts, street signs and small trees. Organizer Wendi Burke told WHMI the group normally puts up the knitted scarves after dark, so they won’t be seen doing so.

The knitting group has also worked to make washcloths and soap sacks for The Fisher House at VA Ann Arbor.

There’s no cost or donation; if you need a bright, warm and fuzzy winter scarf and you’re in the downtown area, just take one and be warm this winter.

Organizers are encouraging people to take and wear the scarves; as people take them from downtown, the group will continue to replace the adopted scarves with new ones.

If you want to donate yarn and needles to the Knitting Ministry, you can drop them off at St. John Catholic Church at 2099 N. Hacker Road in Howell.

If you want to knit and donate your work to the community–the ministry meets at the church, every other Tuesday from 3-4 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 23.

If you want to find out more, you can call the church at 517-546-7200, or email Burke at wburke@stjohnhowell.com.