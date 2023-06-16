Photos posted by the Howell Nature Center showing the extent of the hail storm on Thursday night. (Photo/Howell Nature Center).

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — The Howell Nature Center was closed Friday due to extensive damage from Thursday night’s hail storm.

Yes, that’s right, a hail storm in mid-June.

The storm caused a broad range of damage across the entire property, a release by the nature center said. Fortunately, staff members and onsite wildlife were not harmed.

The Howell Nature Center’s welcome center building also experienced extensive flooding and was shut down.

While the park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, the staff is asking that anyone planning on visiting does so by pre-registering with this link to ease the admission process.