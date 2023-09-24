LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bluegrass and folk fans, the time for Fall Folk and Bluegrass Jams is here! Join Mid-Michigan Bluegrass & Folk Jams & Performances at Woldumar Nature Center, Sunday from 2-5 p.m., organizers said.

The suggested donation is $5. The schedule for performances is as follows:

2 p.m. Paradocs (Alice Martel and Lisa Heller)

2:40 p.m. Mike Ross

3 p.m. Pretty Shaky String Band

4 p.m. Julie Ross

4:15 p.m. Punch Drunk (John French, Chuck Deyo and friends)

If you want, bring along finger food or a beverage to share. Woldumar Nature Center is at 5739 Old Lansing Road in Lansing.