HUD and Veterans Affairs announce $1 Million grant to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan

A new home under construction is shown Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Houston. U.S. construction spending increased 1.4% in August, led by a surge in spending on single-family homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS) – Habitat for Humanity of Michigan today received a $1 million grant from The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the rehabilitation and modification of residences of veterans who are low-income and have disabilities. The funding was issued through the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program.



“Michigan is home to thirty-nine Habitat for Humanity Veteran Build affiliates and is a leader in the nation in responding to the housing and home repair needs of those who have self-sacrificed and served us: our Veterans, Active Military Service men and women and their families. This history-making HUD grant award will fuel our ability to expand our current repair program,” said Sandra Pearson, President, and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

There are many of America’s veterans who are low-income and have disabilities and are in need of adaptive housing to help them regain or maintain their independence, are unable to fund significant home repairs, or are burdened by utility costs. This program explores the potential benefits of competitively awarding grants to nonprofit organizations to rehabilitate and modify the primary residence of veterans who are low-income and have disabilities.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, HUD designed the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program to test a new approach to address these challenges. The grants may be used to modify or rehabilitate eligible veterans’ primary residences or to provide grantees’ affiliates with technical, administrative, and training support in connection with those services.

“This program is another example of how HUD continues to work in conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs to address the housing needs of those who have served our nation,” said Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan will work with 77 low-income and disabled veterans to make necessary critical interior and exterior housing modification, rehabilitation, repairs over the three-year project period. The types of rehab and modifications needed will vary by individual household situations and will include accessibility modifications to enable long-term aging in place, as well as critical home repairs required to ensure health, safety, energy efficiency, and affordability.



