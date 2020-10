CHILE (WLNS)– Check this out…. a large elephant seal took a wrong turn and ended up wandering the streets of a Chilean town that shocked those walking the streets.

The lost animal needed to be guided back to the water by a group of police, navy officers and concerned locals.

Witnesses said the large seal was not acting aggressively, but appeared confused and frightened.

Navy officials said, they’re now conducting increased patrols in the area to make sure the animal doesn’t return.