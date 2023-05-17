LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A set of human remains has been found in a wooded area in Lansing near Discovery Drive, Lansing police officials told 6 News.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD and Michigan State University Police officers responded to reports of a dead body.

A set of skeletal remains was found near Discovery Drive in a wooded area, not far from McLaren’s newest hospital.

Details about the body are unknown. LPD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.