OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee Humane Society is asking for your help. The shelter has been turning animals away because it just doesn’t have room for them all.

On top of seeing more animals than ever, the shelter said its outdoor play area for dogs is too small. Having 50 dogs at once, many of the dogs are stuck in their kennels most of the day.

Officials said that since the COVID pandemic, the humane society has seen more and more animals needing help. “Every day we are at capacity, which means we have to turn people away when they call, asking if they could surrender their animals to us,” said Carrie Henne, Board President of Shiawassee Humane Society.

“Our staff is working constantly, all the time, after hours just to keep up,” Henne went on to say.

Humane Society leaders are saying the surge in homeless animals comes down to people’s rough financial circumstances.

Shiawassee Humane Society has been under such high demand, it’s been turning away animals. (WLNS)

“We’ve had, I would say, maybe at least five calls this week of people living in their care with their animals, or they were evicted and left their animals behind, because they didn’t know what to do,” said Liz Kowal, Executive Director for Shiawassee Humane Society.

Another problem facing the animal shelter is its outside play area, as most of the 50 dogs at a give time are stuck inside for most of the day. New, bigger kennels outside would allow the dogs to be out for hours, instead of just minutes.

“We could put out 20 dogs and they could be out there longer and have more freedom in a 10-by-14-foot area, than a 5-foot tie-out,” said Board President Henne. If the new kennels go out, organizers say it would reduce work for their volunteers and ultimately provide a better life for the dogs.

“Now, we are looking at long-term housing; we don’t put time limits on our animals here, so they have as long as they need to find a perfect home, and it would be nice if that place was comfortable for them while they’re waiting,” said Executive Director Kowal.

The shelter is asking for your financial donation, as the outdoor kennels are going to cost more than $40,000. They’re also looking for people who will be foster parents to animals.

To find out more, visit their website here.