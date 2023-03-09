LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Buster Scruggs could use your help.

The two-year-old orange cat was found by the Capital Area Humane Society with missing and broken teeth.

Veterinarians discovered that Buster had been shot and that the bullet was lodged in his head.

Unfortunately, the bullet is near some vital areas and cannot be removed. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be bothering Buster all that much.

The Humane Society says this long-haired feline has been active, vocal and friendly throughout his entire stay. There are no signs of infection, either.

CAHS could always use donations. You can check out their donation page here.

Donations will go towards helping injured and sick animals like Buster.