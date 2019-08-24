Hundreds celebrate LGBTQ Pride

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Pride is a celebration of history and freedom for the LGBTQ community.

Hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Jackson to celebrate on Saturday. They were led by Michigan’s own Attorney General and this years grand marshal Dana Nessel, who says she’s working to defend LGBTQ rights every day.

“We have a lot of people in our state government, in our state legislature specifically and also in the White House who don’t believe that people should have equal rights,” Nessel said. “And I think it’s really important that we continue to send the message that all is not gonna be right here in Michigan, and all is not gonna be right here in the United States of America until everyone has equal protection and everyone has equal rights.”

Supporters say the growing acceptance across the country has made each Pride more special than the last.

“It’s gotten a lot bigger, a lot more people in the parade,” said Jackson resident Debra Oldenburg. “It’s more relaxed.”

And for first-timers, it was a day to get to know their hometown a little better.

Soon the streets of Jackson will transform back to normal and people will go on about their normal business. But they’re hoping that with this kind of celebration, people will carry that pride with them throughout the year.