ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds have gathered for the annual St. Johns Mint Festival. The festival features an arts and crafts show, food, and live entertainment, and it wouldn’t be a mint festival without a mint ice cream both.

They’re here to celebrate the mint-farming heritage in mid-Michigan. There’s so much to do for the entire family–from a cornhole tournament to an arts-and-crafts show, food trucks and bounce houses.

One family said it’s a great way to spend quality time together.

“One thing that I love about the mint festival is there are a lot of options,” said Jhelyn Rose-Krans, who returned to the festival this year with her family.

This is day one of the three-day Mint Fest. Things wrap up tonight at 8 p.m. and start back up tomorrow at 10 a.m. for the “Grand Mint Parade.” Festivities continue Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 19 a.m.-5 p.m.

