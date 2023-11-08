LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of pro-life advocates from across Michigan are in Lansing right now at the “March for Life” demonstration at the Capitol.

Despite unfriendly weather for an outdoor demonstration, hundreds have rallied to speak out against abortion-related legislation making its way through various levels of government.

Like Tuesday’s passing of the Reproductive Health Act, which repeals medical regulations on abortion care facilities, and among other restrictions.

The large crowd gathered on Wednesday for the pro-life demonstration at the Capitol. (Photo/WLNS).

Advocates at the rally say this demonstration is meant to remind lawmakers that there are still people in Michigan who are pro-life, and they want to remind the women of Michigan, that there are other ways to handle their pregnancy.

“We want to show women who are facing an untimely pregnancy that there is help available. We have 150 pregnancy resource centers across the state, which are ready; willing and able to help any woman or family who is facing a crisis pregnancy. And we want to let the people in charge, who passed this egregious pro-abortion bill, that we are not going away. We are going to stay here and be a voice for the voiceless,” said Genevieve Marnon of Right to Life Michigan.