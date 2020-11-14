Hundreds gather at the Capitol for second week in a row for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been exactly one week since Joe Biden was announced as the U.S. President-Elect, but some people say they still don’t trust the election results, which is why hundreds gathered at the Capitol Saturday afternoon in protest.

“We came out to make a stand for hearing the truth,” said one rally attendee.

“I am out here to support our president Trump because I feel that the count was done wrong,” another said.

Many supporters of President Donald Trump said they have questions surrounding the election and how the votes were counted.

“Fraud obviously did happen and we want to see what really is the truth and to get the accurate counts,” said Hannah.

Many demonstrators cited miscalculations, misrepresentation, and incorrect ballots as the reason President Trump did not win the election. While the claims have not been substantiated, the president has filed two lawsuits in Michigan. The first was dismissed, but a judge has not released a decision about the second which was filed earlier this week. The lawsuit cites multiple witness accounts of election irregularities, incompetence, and unlawful vote counting.

“We can’t have fake ballots put in there, we can’t have all those coming in in the middle of the night, we can’t have where they put cardboard over and you can’t have people watching how the ballots are dozens I mean, what is that? It’s wrong. It’s all wrong,” an attendee named Pat said.

She added that she won’t feel good until every legal vote is recounted.

“This is about everything that we stand for. This is for democracy, as far as my concern, and if these elections are illegal then we’ve not had democracy for years. We need to have this straightened up,” she said.

State Officials including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson continue to stress that Michigan’s elections were conducted transparently, fairly, and accurately.