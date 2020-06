Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people are gathered in downtown Lansing for a protest to bring awareness to police brutality and systemic racism.

Event organizers told 6 News the event took a lot of coordination and partnership, but it is led by the NAACP Youth and College division.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is expected to be one of the several key note speakers here today.

Organizers say this is more than just a peaceful march, they also have demands.