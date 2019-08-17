Hundreds gather in Jackson for “Recovery Out Loud” event

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of people came together today in Jackson to “Recover Out Loud.”

It’s a movement working to break the stigma surrounding drug addiction and the road to recovery.

“We’re trying to touch as many people as the epidemic has touched,” said Regan Leach, who lost two of her children to drug overdoses.

For Leach, the topic of addiction hits close to home. She lost both her son and daughter to drug overdoses and has faced a substance use disorder herself.

But instead of being quiet about her troubles, she wants to speak up.

“It means that other people can see that they don’t have to watch their children suffer and die because they can help, everybody can help, the community can help,” said Leach.

That’s exactly what this “Recovery Out Loud” group is doing. They’re making an effort to change the narrative surrounding the healing process.

“This is for the community to see that recovery is possible,” said Aaron Cypret, the program coordinator with the Jackson Area Recovery Community.

“There’s so much in the past, there’s been shame and stigmas that come with recovery, and that’s a message that we need to stamp out,” said Jackson city councilmember Jeromy Alexander.

“The stats are so bad, sometimes looking at only about 20 percent of people recover fully, but look at the crowd today, I wonder if that’s really true,” said Rosie Heise, a speaker at today’s event.

Leach wants people to not give up on those struggling. She says that could be the difference between life and death.

“Give us a chance, you know, that’s all my children needed was a chance,” said Leach.

For resources on how to fight back against substance use disorders, click here.

Today’s “Recovery Out Loud” event was the 5th annual and the Jackson Area Recovery Community plans to keep it going for years to come.