Hundreds in Lansing join worldwide climate strike

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A worldwide movement to save the planet brought hundreds of supporters to Michigan’s capital and other locations around the world.

It was all inspired by a 16-year old activist from Sweden.

Thousands of people from every age group came together in big cities around the world. Hundreds of people came to the state capitol today for the same cause: saving the planet.

A call to action brought more than 100 students, parents and climate change activists to Lansing.

“This is the center of all of that in Michigan, so this is where we should be,” Lansing Community College student Peter Damerow said. “And I believe the government needs to step up and take care of our environment, because it’s important to all of us.”

Some parents signed their kids out of school for the day. Strikers marched across the street to Senator Gary Peters’ office, hoping he would hear their message and show support for the Green New Deal. Many also spoke out for local climate initiatives like closing the Line 5 oil pipeline.

Students say they know they can’t solve every problem by walking out of class or work for a day, but they are happy to take the lead and act before it’s too late.

“I feel pretty proud of everybody here and of all of my peers that are joined in this process, because it’s the most important fight of our lifetime, I believe,” Damerow said. “Because it’s not about us. It’s about everybody that will come after us.”

Another round of protests are planned for Friday September 27th. Today’s protest come just a few days before a United Nations emergency climate summit.