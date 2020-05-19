Hundreds of protesters in Grand Rapids rally for Governor to open up the entire state

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of demonstrators filled Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids Monday evening to speak out against the Governor’s executive orders.

The Governor announced Monday afternoon, that businesses in the Upper Penninsula and Traverse City are could re-open with limited seating and safety measures in place.

“In some regions of the state they’ve just not been hit as hard with COVID-19 and they are in a better position to begin phasing in sectors of their economy,” the Governor said in her Monday afternoon Coronavirus update.

Despite the loosening restrictions, some people still aren’t satisfied with the Governor’s decisions.

“We need to open up. Our economy is suffering and I believe that we can open up and be healthy and protect ourselves,” Jacque Weesies, a protester at the American Patriot Rally in Grand Rapids said.

“There’s been a lot of opposition to what the governor’s doing. We the people run this state, and we the people are gonna hold you accountable,” one of the event organizers Ryan Kelley said.

Kelley said the goal of the Protest was to urge law enforcement across the state to not enforce the Governor’s orders and encourage businesses to open up.

Several county sheriffs have come forward to say they will not enforce the orders and some argue that the executive orders lost their legal hold after the Republican-led Legislature denied the governor’s request to extend the state of emergency.

The governor is currently in the midst of a lawsuit filed by legislative Republicans aimed to cut back on her ability to fight the Coronavirus.

“We have a conflict that has to be resolved and that’s the reason why we took it to the courts. It’s going to take probably another two, three, four, I don’t know how many more weeks, but here’s what I guarantee. We will prevail. I promise you, we will prevail,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey Majority Leader, (R-Mich.) told the crowd.

Shirkey also commended protesters for the demonstration.

“We need citizens to do precisely what you’re doing today. Be ready to test and challenge government when they get it backa**wards and they think they’re the ones that have the rights to do this when really the government is to provide and protect our rights,” he said.

One man, on the other hand, said he was disgusted with the protest and said people need to respect the governor and those who have passed away from the virus.

“I know they think they are doing the right thing by thinking they’re going to make it so people can live freely, but this is not the time,” Greg Merrill said.

Monday night’s rally was hosted by the same people who organized a protest at Lansing’s Capitol building on April 30, where several armed demonstraters demanded to be let onto the chamber floor.