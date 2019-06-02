Hundreds participate in "Be a Tourist in Your Own Town"

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Lots of people travel in and out of the Lansing area every day for work, school, and more.

But today, a lot of those people got the chance to see the city from a visitor's perspective.

Whether it's conducting the Lansing Symphony Orchestra, or jumping in a foam pit, there is lots to do during greater Lansing's 'Be a Tourist in Your Own Town' event.

"It's just the right size town and you go places and you see people you know, or people that you don't know and meet them," said Gretchen Kirby.

Kirby has lived in the capital area for 35 years. She says it has a lot to offer.

"I think it's a great place to live and play and work," said Kirby.

"There's just lots of stuff to keep the kids busy for sure," said Matt Dalson, the owner of Launch Trampoline Park in Okemos.

More than one hundred greater Lansing businesses took part in the festivities today.

"The rule of thumb is that you can burn a 1,000 calories an hour, so if you want a real work out, this is the place to be today," said Dalson.

"There are always new people, there are always new generations, it's really wonderful for us to be able to reach out to people who might not be either interested, or have no idea what it feels like to be in the concert halls," said Ji Hyun Kim, a violinist with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.

The LSO let every day people conduct them today outside of Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing.

"It's kind of fun to be holding the baton and just waving at the orchestra and making the sound come out, so that's what we're doing today," said Kim.

And when Gretchen's granddaughter Zooey was asked if she wants to come back and conduct next year?

"Yeah, with yeah my little brother this time," said Zooey.