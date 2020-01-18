Hundreds participate in Lansing Women’s March at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of thousands of people all across the world took part in the 4th Annual Women’s March today.

Cities like Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York City all hosted events and Lansing was no different.

The big mood at the Lansing march was all about women’s empowerment and for them to make it to the polls in 2020.

“It’s crucial that we keep up the fight,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“We persist, right?,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Women will continue to be at the table, and if they don’t invite us to the table, we’re going to bring our own folding chairs,” said State Rep. Sarah Anthony.

“A lot of times when we’ve been dealing with this for the past three years, you just kind of feel alone, and like you’re the only person that has a certain opinion, and when you get in groups like this you realize, no I’m not by myself, there’s so many people that feel the same way that I do,” said Lansing resident Dotty Wilinski.

“I worry about her future and her being able to choose what is right for her own body and herself, and I want to make sure that she knows that I did everything I could, when I could, to stand up for that,” said Flint resident Ashley Schafer.

“Rejection of corruption and racism and bigotry are on the ballot in 2020,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

“Last year a reporter asked me, ‘Governor, do you think angry women are going to decide this upcoming election?’ and I said ‘Well, Tim, I think smart women are going to decide this election,'” said Whitmer.

“We just need to get together and show our numbers and that’ll make a change in administration and laws and everything,” said Wilinski.

The people at the march say they don’t plan to stop fighting until they get what they deserve.