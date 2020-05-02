Hundreds participate in parade to celebrate 10-year-old battling cancer

Onondaga Twp, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of cars, motorcycles, and emergency vehicles filed down Crain Rd. in Onondaga Saturday afternoon to show their support for a young boy battling cancer.

10-year-old Tiler Comstock was diagnosed with stage four cancer in October. He’s had 5 cycles of chemo and last week went through a 12-hour surgery. His mom wanted to make his return home from a 6-day hospital stay special.

“I just put it out there that we’re gonna celebrate him coming home,” Angela Comstock, Tiler’s mom said.

Angela said she never expected so many people to turn out for the parade. She wasn’t the only one who was surprised.

“I was in shock that mom even got to put this together,” Tiler said.

Cars file down Crain Rd. in Onondaga to celebrate Tiler’s return home

It wasn’t just local residents who showed up. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Fire Department, and even the Michigan State Police were also represented in the parade. The goal was to not only celebrate Tiler’s return but also help put a smile on his face during a difficult time.

“It was amazing,” Angela said.

Tiler still needs two transplants, radiation therapy, and then antibody therapy– meaning months spent in the hospital. The good news? After last week’s procedure, Tiler is tumor-free.

A parade participant holds a sign reading “The Real Tiger King”

“We are very thankful,” Angela said.

Like most 10-year-olds Tiler said now that he’s home he plans to play a lot of video games. As for how hes’ staying positive… “Having mom by my side,” Tiler said.

You can read more about Tiler’s journey here.