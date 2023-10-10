LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for a missing two-year-old boy continued on Tuesday as teams led by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department looked through buildings, wooded areas and nearby rivers for any signs of the missing child.

The toddler, Jermain, is 2 years old. Jermain was last seen walking north on Bauer Rd. and was seen by multiple people in the area of Avalon and Riverside Dr. on Monday.

2-year-old Jermain, an autistic and non-verbal toddler, has been missing in Clinton County since Monday. (Images: WLNS, Clinton County)

According to Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush, the toddler was at home with a babysitter on Monday. The babysitter told investigators she went to take a shower and was in the shower less than 10 minutes when the boy disappeared.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up in Clinton County to help search for the missing 2-year-old boy. Oct. 10, 2023 (WLNS)

Jermain is non-verbal and autistic according to the sheriff. Overnight temperatures dropped down to the low 40s in the area of the search.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) The approximate area of the search zone on Tuesday, officials are asking anyone near the area to look for signs of the missing child.

Police are asking residents near Bauer Rd. and Clark Rd. to check sheds and other places a child may hide. The missing boy is reported to also be a climber and could be in a tree or any other elevated structure.

The sheriff said law enforcement from multiple agencies, including dive teams and the state police helicopter are helping in the search. They are using drones and thermal imaging cameras to search for the child.

Crews searched the Looking Glass River for the missing toddler in Clinton County Tuesday morning. (Image: Ernie Hedberg)

Clinton County dispatch first received calls about a missing child on Monday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Since then, teams have been working through the nights to locate the boy, who was last seen wearing gray-and-blue shorts with sharks, and a blue sweatshirt with dinosaurs; having long, curly black hair; and not wearing shoes.

Germain’s grandfather told 6 News his family has been through hell the last 24 hours as they continue the search, and wait for news from searchers.

6 News has been on the scene since yesterday afternoon and has seen more than a hundred volunteers assisting authorities from the Michigan State Police, Clinton County Sheriff and the Office of the Michigan Attorney General in the search.

On Tuesday morning there was a huge turnout of volunteers at the Watertown Township Hall to help search for the missing 2-year-old boy. Oct. 10, 2023 (WLNS)

Sheriff’s officials said nearly 500 people signed up Tuesday to help in the search. But for now have enough volunteers and are not asking for additional assistance from the public at this time.