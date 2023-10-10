LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for a missing two-year-old boy continued on Tuesday as teams led by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department looked through buildings, wooded areas and nearby rivers for any signs of the missing child.
The toddler, Jermain, is 2 years old. Jermain was last seen walking north on Bauer Rd. and was seen by multiple people in the area of Avalon and Riverside Dr. on Monday.
According to Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush, the toddler was at home with a babysitter on Monday. The babysitter told investigators she went to take a shower and was in the shower less than 10 minutes when the boy disappeared.
Jermain is non-verbal and autistic according to the sheriff. Overnight temperatures dropped down to the low 40s in the area of the search.
Police are asking residents near Bauer Rd. and Clark Rd. to check sheds and other places a child may hide. The missing boy is reported to also be a climber and could be in a tree or any other elevated structure.
The sheriff said law enforcement from multiple agencies, including dive teams and the state police helicopter are helping in the search. They are using drones and thermal imaging cameras to search for the child.
Clinton County dispatch first received calls about a missing child on Monday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Since then, teams have been working through the nights to locate the boy, who was last seen wearing gray-and-blue shorts with sharks, and a blue sweatshirt with dinosaurs; having long, curly black hair; and not wearing shoes.
Germain’s grandfather told 6 News his family has been through hell the last 24 hours as they continue the search, and wait for news from searchers.
6 News has been on the scene since yesterday afternoon and has seen more than a hundred volunteers assisting authorities from the Michigan State Police, Clinton County Sheriff and the Office of the Michigan Attorney General in the search.
Sheriff’s officials said nearly 500 people signed up Tuesday to help in the search. But for now have enough volunteers and are not asking for additional assistance from the public at this time.