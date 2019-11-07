Hundreds seek jobs in marijuana industry

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan continues to finalize plans to allow businesses to start selling recreational marijuana, and companies want to beef up their staff ahead of time.

More than 100 people hoping for a spot in one of Green Peak Innovations’ marijuana production facilities lined up at a job fair on Thursday. For many of the applicants, this would be their first time working with marijuana.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for minorities to step up and create better opportunities for those people who struggled longer,” Joseph Bush, Jr. said.

The company holds the largest marijuana license in the state with facilities in Lansing and Dimondale. This time they’re looking for custodians, security guards and marijuana cultivators.

With recreational marijuana production on the way and medical marijuana demands already on the table, business is booming.

We had only, just a dozen people last year at this time,” security manager Jennifer Brown said. “And now we have over 250 employees, so we’re rapidly growing and again, we expect to hire at least 50 from this career fair today.”

Not everyone walked away with a job today, but those still interested in working with marijuana can do it independently. The state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) started taking applications for marijuana licenses last week.

Current Green Peak employees say there’s room in and out of the company for people looking to get into the industry. They hope today’s job fair will help them keep up with all of the state’s marijuana demands.

“We expect to expand our facility at the end of this year,” Brown said, “and again that’ll help us grow additional plants to meet the needs of the state of Michigan and medical and recreational customers.”