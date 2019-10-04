Hundreds speak out against proposed licensing rules that affect thousands of licensed counselors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A proposed set of rule changes would affect 10,000 licensed professional counselors (LPC) in Michigan.

“What am I supposed to tell [patients],” LPC Paula Denyes asked, “if I’m no longer able to practice? How am I going to explain these are rule changes?”

Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) officials say the counselors would still be able to practice if the changes were implemented.

But the counselors and their colleagues say parts of the wording, especially when it comes to their ability to diagnose patients, would put some of them out of work.

“Today we have a crisis, we already have a shortage, many of us have wait lists,” mental health care provider Tara Michener says. “People feel like they can’t even get a provider, they have long waits before they can get help. Imagine if all these people are not in their offices. Even today being here, we sacrifice”

Many of the counselors want LARA to hold off on approving new rules until House Bill 4325, which would set a standard that allows them to continue practicing, has a fair chance at becoming law.

State Representative Aaron Miller says the same bill got a lot of support in the House last year, but didn’t pass the Senate. He’s confident it can become law this year based on the number of people who came to the LARA meeting.

If we can show that support at the committee hearing on Tuesday, that’ll be, it’ll make the chances for the bill all that better. And I think we’ll have a better vote than 95-14 this year, so I’m looking forward to it.

LARA officials say they don’t have an exact timeline to put these rules into place if approved. House bill 4325 goes on the floor on October 8th. Many of the supporters who came to the LARA meeting say they plan to be there too.