EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of voters are still lined up outside of Brody Hall on Michigan State University campus over two hours after the polls closed.

Polls in Michigan closed at 8:00 p.m. There were still voters in line at 10:20 p.m. Some voters were still in line to register.

Officials designated the line’s cutoff point at 8:00 p.m.

Officials say they are pleased to see such higher voter turnout. Voters were seen playing games and socializing while waiting in the chilly November breeze.

Officials also said they were happy with how patient the students were.