Hundreds take to the streets for a peaceful protest in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of people came together Monday evening to protest against police brutality. Protests like the one tonight have been taking place all over the state and country, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The organizer of the event, 19-year-old Akearah Anderson said when she didn’t see any protests planned in Jackson and after seeing what happened to Floyd, she decided to plan one herself.

“It makes me feel upset because that could be my father, or my siblings out here or anybody close to me and it makes me feel upset as a black person here because I feel fearful to walk down the street and what if something happens to me or someone that I really care about?” Anderson said.

She added, she wants young people to know they can make a difference too.

“I’m 19 years old and I’m not really an adult, I don’t really know what I was doing. I put this together in 2 days and I have overwhelming support and I want them to know that they can be heard and their voices matter too.,” Anderson said.

Protesters gathered in the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and High St. The crowd then made their way down MLK towards downtown and stopped at the City of Jackson Police Department.

Protesters in Jackson, MI take to the streets during a protest against police brutality on June 1, 2020

“I’ve been walking with these folks down MLK. Been to the police department, been to Sheriff Rand’s office speaking there and it’s been peaceful. It’s been passionate but it’s been peaceful,” Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said, adding, “We’ll continue to help lift up some voices that aren’t often heard.”

After hearing from speakers outside the police station, protesters were told to go in peace. People then made their way back down MLK to where they started, many peeling off along the way.

“Today I feel overwhelmed with joy that my community could come together and that we could stand together at this protest and we peacefully got this accomplished,” Anderson said.

But she said it doesn’t stop here.

“We need to continue to do this, that this is not just a one day thing. We can’t just come out here and fight today and go home and do nothing tomorrow… we need to continue to do this,” she said.