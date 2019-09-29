Hundreds walk capital streets for Alzheimer’s awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The rain and cold didn’t stop more than a hundred people from coming to Michigan’s capital and walking for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Whether they came alone or as a group, many of the walkers had personal connections to the illness.

“Lots and lots of people have it,” says Sara Lewis, who walked in honor of her mother Susie, an Alzheimer’s patient. “Just about everybody that I know, knows somebody that’s affected with it. So it’s just important to come together and help raise money.”

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates nearly 5,000 people die from the disease every year in Michigan. And despite decades of research, there are still many questions surrounding the disease.

“It’s in the top 10 causes for death in America,” Grand Haven Living Center employee Olivia Santioni says, “and it’s the only one in the top 10 that doesn’t have a cure or any kind of prevention methods.”

Walks like this raise thousands of dollars for research and specialized care.

But just knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s can go a long way.

“You think it’s kind of like oh, grandma’s just getting kind of older, she forgets things sometimes. And there is something to be said about normal memory loss as we age,” Santioni says. “That’s typical. And there’s also something that’s not typical, there’s kind of a blurred line there.”

The walkers hope one day this won’t be the case.