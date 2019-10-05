Hundreds walk to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of people joined together today in East Lansing today to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease.

It was at the Michigan Parkinson Foundation’s annual Lansing walk.

Tens of thousands of people are affected by Parkinson’s disease every single day and for a lot of the people 6 News spoke to today, they just say they’re glad they’re not alone.

“You just have to get up everyday and start over; it’s not easy for anybody,” said Marcia Stahl.

Stahl is one of the many people who live with PD. It’s a neurological disorder that affects movement and often includes tremors.

But, she’s not letting that stop her from living life to her fullest potential.

“It’s good to be alive,” said Stahl.

Stahl and her team, along with hundreds of others, walked Michigan State University’s campus for the annual “I Gave My Sole for Parkinson’s Walk.”

“When you’re diagnosed with the disease, you leave your doctors office and you say, ‘Now what?,'” said Karen Tajer, a board member for the Michigan Parkinson Foundation.

Tajer’s father passed away with the disease in May of this year. She now serves on the foundation’s board of directors and says support like this is crucial.

“I don’t know what my parents would’ve done without that kind of support,” said Tajer.

Stahl’s caregiver Jan Denby says she looks up to her friend.

“She’s my hero because everyday she gets up and she’s determined to make the best of that day,” said Denby.

“I’m very thankful for all the support,” said Stahl.

For more information about Parkinson’s disease, click here.