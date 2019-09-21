Hundreds walk to raise awareness about suicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of people came together at Hawk Island Park in Lansing today to raise awareness about an issue affecting millions of people each year: suicide.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in our country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For lots of people at the “Out of the Darkness Walk” today, they say this cause hits very close to home.

“Everybody struggles at some point in their life, but you need to find the voice to talk to somebody,” said Sherry Cords.

Cords knows first hand the pain of loosing a loved one too soon.

“We lost our son in 2009 from suicide,” said Cords.

It’s a battle she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“Oh, he was a beautiful soul. 19, fresh out of high school, he was that person that when you needed a hug, you went to Jay, you went to Jay for that hug. He was a happy go lucky kid and somewhere along the line that changed, and that’s when we lost him,” said Cords.

“I lost my husband Chad in 2002, it was a hard experience for me and from early on in my grief process, my thing was I needed to make something good of it,” said Stephanie Brookhouse, the co-chair of this year’s walk.

Both her and Cords say it’s important for them to try and break the stigma around suicide, so it becomes less hard for those who are struggling to seek help, before it’s too late.

“Reach out. When you’re feeling down, when you’re feeling crappy, when you feel like there’s no one else to go, there is. Reach out to somebody,” said Cords.

“If we help each other and lift each other up, we can help make people healthier and get them on a better road,” said Brookhouse.

A big message these women want to share is that you’re not alone if you are dealing with a mental illness.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you need help.