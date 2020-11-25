Hunters being encouraged to test deer for Tuberculosis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hunting season has been underway in Michigan for ten days now, but a new announcement from the state says wildlife officials haven’t even met half of its quota for testing for tuberculosis in deer, which officials are saying could have a negative economic impact.

This quota refers to an agreement that was made between the state of Michigan and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As long as Michigan hits its testing quota, it can avoid additional testing requirements for the state’s beef and dairy industry.

If the state does not hit that quota, the USDA would have to reevaluate the agreement.

Thus, why state wildlife officials are encouraging and needing hunters to get their deer heads taken to the Department of Natural Resources for this testing.