Hurricane Laura becomes “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Laura strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it barrels toward the Louisiana and Texas coasts. “Little time remains to protect life and property,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

The hurricane is expected to remain a Category 4 hurricane through landfall tonight and then rapidly weaken and is expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. this year. At least 20 million people are in the storm’s path and over half a million people have been ordered to evacuate.

The hurricane center warned of potentially catastrophic and life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding Wednesday night along the northwest Gulf Coast.

Laura’s winds are now close to 140 mph and the storm is moving northwest from its location about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and about 200 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

Tornado warnings issued in Louisiana

Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in some of Louisiana’s river parishes ahead of Hurricane Laura, according to the National Weather Service. There are now warnings in dozens of locations, including Baton Rouge, Acadia and Pointee Coupe.

Unlike a tornado watch, which signifies that a tornado is possible, a tornado warning means that a tornado has already been spotted or indicated by weather radar.

“If you are located in the warning area, take cover now!” the Weather Service urged.

The National Hurricane Center said “a few” tornadoes are expected this afternoon and evening in Louisiana, far southeast Texas and southwestern Mississippi. More tornadoes are possible Thursday in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

FEMA and Red Cross urge people to evacuate if asked

FEMA and the American Red Cross sent tweets Wednesday urging people to evacuate if they’ve been told to do so.

“If you are told to evacuate, leave immediately,” FEMA tweeted. “Know where to go for safe shelter, consider staying with family & friends.”

The American Red Cross shared a list of evacuation centers and shelters.

BY SARAH LYNCH BALDWIN

“It looks like it’s in full beast mode”

Hurricane Laura is on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

“It looks like it’s in full beast mode,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. “Which is not what you want to see if you’re in its way.”

Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate. But with time running out, both Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards expressed concerns that not enough coastal residents were taking the dire predictions seriously.

In Lake Charles, Louisiana, National Guard members drove school buses around neighborhoods, offering to pick up families. And a National Weather Service meteorologist in the city, which in the bullseye of Laura’s projected path, took to Facebook Live to deliver an urgent warning for people living south of Interstate 10 in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

“Your life will be in immediate and grave danger beginning this evening if you do not evacuate,” Donald Jones said.

Abbott warned that families who do not get out of harm’s way could be cut off from help long after the storm makes landfall overnight.

Laura becomes Category 4 and could strengthen further

The National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory that Hurricane Laura is now a Category 4 storm and some additional strengthening is possible Wednesday afternoon.

It continues to warn of “unsurvivable storm surge,” extreme winds and flash flooding.

According to the center: “The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.”

Johnson Bayou LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge including Calcasieu Lake: 15-20 feet

Sea Rim State Park TX to Johnson Bayou LA including Sabine Lake: 10-15 feet

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intracoastal City LA: 10-15 feet

Intracoastal City LA to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay: 8-12 feet

Port Bolivar TX to Sea Rim State Park: 6-9 feet

Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River: 4-7 feet

Freeport TX to Port Bolivar including Galveston Bay: 2-4 feet

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake Borgne: 2-4 feet

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas: 2-4 feet

