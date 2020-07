Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reports the eastbound portion of the I-496 Pave the Way project will reopen to traffic on Monday, July 20 and the westbound lanes will close for construction on Thursday, July 23.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2020.