LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A major interstate ramp in Lansing is closed as of Wednesday night at 7 p.m., so that crews can pour a new bridge deck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127/Homer Street/Kalamazoo Street, MDOT said in a statement this week.

The road work is part of a $9.5 million project to rebuild two ramps at the US-127/I-496 interchange.

The work is expected to be completing at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Eastbound I-496 traffic going toward northbound US-127/Homer Street/Kalamazoo Street will be diverted to Dunckel Drive.

MDOT is instructing drivers to follow the posted detours, and to expect delays.